Fire crews dealing with serious blaze at house in Doncaster this morning

Fire crews are dealing with a serious blaze at a house in Doncaster this morning.

Emergency services have been called out to Stainfoth, with bus services in the area being disrupted, transport chiefs have said.

First Doncaster has issued a service alert for routes 387 and 387a and said: “Stainforth Parish Church is currently blocked due to a house fire.

"Diversions via East Lane/. Stainforth Parish Church and Princess Avenue will not be served.”