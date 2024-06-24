Fire crews dealing with serious blaze at house in Doncaster this morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews are dealing with a serious blaze at a house in Doncaster this morning.
Emergency services have been called out to Stainfoth, with bus services in the area being disrupted, transport chiefs have said.
First Doncaster has issued a service alert for routes 387 and 387a and said: “Stainforth Parish Church is currently blocked due to a house fire.
"Diversions via East Lane/. Stainforth Parish Church and Princess Avenue will not be served.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Resuce for details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.