Fire crews called out to three incidents in Doncaster overnight
Fire crews were called out to deal with three incidents in Doncaster overnight.
Firefighters from Askern station attended a deliberate grass fire at 9.45pm on Lakeside Rise, Askern. The crew came away at 10.10pm.
Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.55pm on Rushy Moor Lane, Askern. The crew left the scene at 10.30pm.
