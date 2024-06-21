Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews were called out to deal with three incidents in Doncaster overnight.

Firefighters from Askern station attended a deliberate grass fire at 9.45pm on Lakeside Rise, Askern. The crew came away at 10.10pm.

Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.55pm on Rushy Moor Lane, Askern. The crew left the scene at 10.30pm.

