Fire crews are called in to help rescue cow stuck in River Don
Fire crews were called in to help rescue a cow stuck in the River Don.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Stainforth last night after the animal was spotted in difficulty.
A spokesperson said: “Several fire crews were called out to an animal rescue at 8:50pm on East Bank, Stainforth.
"A cow was in shallow water under a bridge. The cow in the end managed to self-extricate from the river and crews left the scene at 11:15pm.”
