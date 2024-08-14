Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews were called in to help rescue a cow stuck in the River Don.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Stainforth last night after the animal was spotted in difficulty.

A spokesperson said: “Several fire crews were called out to an animal rescue at 8:50pm on East Bank, Stainforth.

"A cow was in shallow water under a bridge. The cow in the end managed to self-extricate from the river and crews left the scene at 11:15pm.”