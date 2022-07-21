Fire chief pays tribute to crews after South Yorkshire ravaged by heatwave blazes

Now, as the county cools down, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby has praised staff for everything they have done in the last few days.

Crews battled a string of blazes across South Yorkshire.

He said: "I want to pay tribute to and pass on huge thanks to firefighters, officers and control room staff who dealt with an unprecedented surge in demand for our services on Tuesday afternoon.

"Also to the support teams from across the service who helped with vehicle issues and logistics, delivering of supplies to incidents and provided general support.

"Their professionalism, dedication and commitment to serving our communities was exemplary and I am so proud of their efforts.

"I have worked within the fire and rescue service for almost 24 years and I cannot recall such an unprecedented level of demand, in such difficult conditions.

"As the surge in calls ramped up, our control staff and officers had to prioritise incidents based on risk to life and property. On occasion, we had to leave fires burning that were not affecting life or property to attend other, more serious incidents.

"Normally, if we experienced a high demand such as this, we could request support either regionally or nationally - but the difference was that almost every single fire and rescue service was experiencing the same thing.