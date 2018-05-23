Fines handed to motorists outside school after Doncaster crackdown on dangerous parking

Motorists have been fined after a crackdown on parking outside a Doncaster primary school.

Police carried out patrols outside Sandy Lane Primary School, Belle Vue, last week, and dished out four £80 fixed penalty notices.

PCSO Andrew Grix, from the Doncaster Central neighbourhood team, said the patrols had been carried out due to previous concerns over vehicle owners stopping and parking up outside school where restrictions are in place for the safety of the children.

He said: "The situation has dramatically changed for the best, but still some drivers still think it's acceptable to park or drop off outside school. On that day four fixed penalty notices were issued at £80 each.

"Please park responsibly and keep our children safe."