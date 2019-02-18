Final plot for sale on popular Doncaster development

Homebuilder Bellway has released the final plot on its popular Finningley development, Frobisher Court.

The unique four-bedroom home has been inspired by an old barn that previously stood where it is being built.

Available for £299,995, the design inspiration of the aptly named Barn is easy to see. Its shape mirrors that of the old barn, while its double garage doors resemble original wooden barn doors. Finally the central front entrance not only adds to the property’s rural feel, but also allows light to flood into the home.

Internally, the Barn features a cosy front-facing living room overlooking a fantastic green to the entrance of the development, an open plan kitchen, dining and family area spanning the rear of the property. This area includes two sets of French doors that lead to the rear garden, making the space perfect for entertaining guests. Also on the ground floor is a cloakroom / W/C and integral garage.

The first floor boasts four double bedrooms, with the master bedroom offering a private dressing area and en suite. There’s also a second en suite and family bathroom.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s head of sales, said: “The Barn is very much the cherry on top the cake of what has been an incredibly successful development. We’ve only been on site for just over a year and in that time have sold 43 of the 44 homes.

“Even more impressive than the sales rate is the fact that in such a short space of time, Frobisher Court has been transformed from a series of plans drawn up in our headquarters to a vibrant and exciting addition to the Finningley community.”

A range of upgrades are on offer throughout the Barn, including full carpeting and tiled floors, with upgraded floor and wall tiles featuring throughout. There’s also an upgraded top of the range kitchen, featuring an integrated dishwasher and washing machine. The total savings to the buyer come to over £8,500.

Visit www.bellway.co.uk, call 07764 617859 or email frobishercourt@bellway.co.uk to arrange a visit to the site.