Final few places left for golfing fundraising event in aid of hospice

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is offering the opportunity for local golfers to take part in its second annual Golf Day on Wednesday May 2.

The 18-hole event, which raised over £3,200 in 2017 for the Burringham Road-based charity will be hosted again by world-renowned trick shot maestro David Edwards to be held at Ashby Decoy Golf Club.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Corporate Fundraiser Andy Hirst said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with David again to offer local teams of four another great day of golf.

“In addition to the formal competition and David’s fantastic trick shot golf show, golfers can expect random prizes as they go around the course, and will even be able to purchase balloons on the day to release if they need to ‘rescue’ a hole!”

Also included in the £200 per team entry fee is an evening presentation dinner, along with comedian, raffle and silent auction where winners can pick up some great prizes, such as dinner for two at Winteringham Fields Restaurant.

Andy added: “Thank you so much to everyone who’s signed up so far. Places are now limited, but we do still have some available slots – however, the closing date for entries is Saturday 21 April, so don’t miss out!”

To book your team a place, please ring Andy Hirst on (01724) 270835, or email andrewhirst@nhs.net. Bookings are also being taken by David Edwards on info@david-edwards.co.uk