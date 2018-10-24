Fight to save vital Haxey Hood pub from closure

The fight to save a pub, which has become a central part of the Haxey Hood celebrations each year, goes on.

The We Live Here – Haxey Community Group has promised to keep fighting to save the closure and loss of the Duke William Public House in Haxey, following the publication of the Planning Officers report which recommends approval of the planning application, for the conversion of the pub to a house and to develop the site for residential development.

The Group said it was very disappointed to see that the Planning Officer had recommended approval even though there was recognition in the report that it breached planning rules in a number of areas.

Chairman of the group, David Dawes, said “We are currently preparing to attend the Planning Committee to reiterate our objections and to make very clear the detrimental effect this decision would have on the residents and visitors to Haxey and its impact on the social wellbeing and long term sustainability of the village. There are good reasons to refuse the application on planning grounds and we will not give up the fight to make sure the right decision is made.”

The planning meeting to discuss the plans will be held on Wednesday October 31 in The Civic Centre, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe DN16 1AB @ 2pm.

The planning application received a high number of objections and objectors are being encouraged by the group to attend the Planning Committee to show those making the decision the depth of support to refuse this application.

The group expect to see support from many local residents as well as representatives from the Haxey Hood – which they say would be detrimentally affected by the loss of the Duke. They say the ancient tradition is now at significant risk and everyone that has any interest in seeing the game continue in its current format should show their support now before it is too late. In addition, the Group has offered to co-ordinate transport for anyone wishing to attend the Committee but is unable to get there. Contact should be made with any member of the group or through the Secretary at secretary@welivehere-haxey.org address.