Festive tractor fundraising fun in memory of Isle group stalwart 

Young farmers across North Lincolnshire will get into the festive spirit when they raise vital charity funds with their second annual Christmas tractor run.

Chairman of the Ousevale Cluster of Young Farmers – which includes 18 to 26 year-olds from South Axholme, Goole, Newport and Howden areas – Charles Mason, said this year’s event would be held in memory of the group’s former administrator, Jill Pearson, who died following a short battle with cancer earlier this year.

Funds raised from the event on Sunday, December 23 will go to Yorkshire Cancer Research. It will once again see tractors decorated in tinsel, baubles, decorations and anything that represents the festive season.

And Young Farmers’ members are asked to get creative and come up with their best tractor designs. The event is organised by the Ousevale Cluster of The East Riding of Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs.

Charles said: “Jill, who was only in her 50s when she died, was such an important part of the group of Young Farmers that we decided to dedicate this year’s run to her.

“It will be held at and started and finished at Thornton House, Gilberdyke, Howden.

“It is thanks to Mike and Penny Bayston at Thornton House that we are able to hold this event.”