Festive annual Isle concert goes cabaret style

A community choir that was formed six years ago and keeps on growing, is to stage a festive, feel-good concert for Christmas.

The Isle Community Choir presents its annual Christmas concert on December 19 at St Norbert’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, on Fieldside, in Crowle.

With cabaret style seating this year and mince pies and other seasonal refreshments provided within the entry price, the musical celebration begins at 7.30pm.

People can take additional drinks along if required. This is always a popular and fun Isle event and is timed to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Choir secretary Gillian Vickers, of Epworth, explained: “We are a real community group with choir members aged from 16 to 80….anybody is welcome to join.

“Led by professional musician Hannah Doherty of York, with our talented accompanist James Longden, we have great fun and always leave rehearsals feeling energetic and uplifted.

“There are many benefits, both physical and mental, to be had from singing together, and it’s a fantastic experience. You don’t have to be a great singer as it all evens out in a large choir.

“We always welcome new members and could do with some more men to join the 10 or so we have currently.”

The choir was formed six years ago when Pam Tonge, the head of St Norbert’s RC Primary School had the idea of forming a community choir.

A small grant from North Lincolnshire Council allowed it to progress and members are now from across the Isle and further afield.

Anyone interested in joining them can have a free trial then it is £2.50 per session each Wednesday evening in St Norbert’s School hall.

Material is varied, including folk, gospel, African, pop, rock and traditional music, and the choir sings in three-part harmony.

Concert tickets priced £4 for adults, £2 for children, with under fives free can be purchased by calling 01427 873947, 01724 710249 or on the door.