Female stars of Sheffield Real Full Monty 'paid £10,000 each but only £4,000 raised for charity'

The female stars of Sheffield's The Real Full Monty were paid £10,000 to perform, it has been claimed

A string of celebrities stripped off at Sheffield City Hall last month to raise awareness for breast cancer.

But The Sun has reported that the ITV appeal raised just £4,000.

A TV source is reported as telling the newspaper: "Viewers were made to think The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night was all about raising awareness and funds for breast cancer.

"While it did raise huge awareness and encourage viewers to check their bodies a host of the stars took a massive payday in the name of charity."

Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, TV host and singer Coleen Nolan and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire were among those taking part. There is no suggestion any of the celebrities were involved in any wrong-doing.

A ITV spokesman told MailOnline: 'The Real Full Monty shows' clear focus and aim was raising awareness about cancer and encouraging people to make vital health checks which can save lives.

"They clearly weren't television charity fundraisers. The people who took part have all been touched by cancer in some way in their lives and their passion for raising awareness was obvious to everyone watching. "

"They were ITV's most watched factual shows this year, with overwhelmingly positive feedback, reaching millions of people with an important health message.'"