Fears over 30 home development in Isle village

Plans for a 30 home development in a small Isle village have been approved despite residents fears that it would put too much strain on the existing infrastructure.

The plans for the properties on land opposite The Reindeer Inn on Thorne Road in Sandtoft were approved at a council meeting subject to a 106 agreement – despite a report from the council's planning officer recommending it be refused.

Resident Lesley Pickersgill said: “We live in a rural area and the council are considering planning for 30 properties in an area where there are no pavements, leisure facilities, the roads are classed a C roads and are in very poor condition already.

“To access the part of the village where they propose to build there is a small bridge which is narrow and can only take one vehicle at at time which people already have problems with it is also has a weight restriction of 7.5 ton so if they do decide to build how will that be resolved?

“The other bridge at the end of the road is also weighted restricted so potentially no vehicles over 7.5 ton should enter the village anyway.

“The 30 houses will have at least two cars which is again potentially 60 vehicles entering the country road, the entrance and exit to the road is very close to the bridge and the roundabout so it will not be safe.

“Vermuyden Villas already has their own vehicles parking on the road and I fear if there is not enough parking on the new site vehicles will end up using the main road and Vermuyden villas.

“I honestly believe there is no room for 30 properties in Sandtoft surely there is a duty of care to the residents who already live in the village.”

The applicant is Mr White of TA White and Sons at Finningley.

The plans say: "The village will benefit from much-needed private and affordable family housing, along with the provision of an area of public open space on site.”

A North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “The application was approved subject to standard housing development conditions following the signing up to a Section 106 agreement."

A Section 106 agreement i as private agreement made between local authorities and developers and can be attached to a planning permission to make acceptable development which would otherwise be unacceptable in planning terms .