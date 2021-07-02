Fears grow for missing teenage boy with links to South Yorkshire
Police are appealing again for information about teenager Loi Nguyen – a month on since he was reported missing from home.
Loi, who is 16, was last seen leaving his home address in Bingley, near Bradford, at 1pm on Monday 31 May.
Despite a nationwide appeal last month, there have not been any confirmed sightings of him since and officers remain concerned for his welfare.
South Yorkshire Police have said he has links to the county and could be in the area, although previous searches have so far proved unsuccessful.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: “It is now more than a month since our last confirmed sighting of Loi, and we continue to be concerned for his welfare.
“It was initially thought he had travelled to the West Midlands area or perhaps South Yorkshire, as he had previously been there too - but these enquiries proved to be unsuccessful.
“It remains to be the case that Loi could be anywhere in the country, and this is why we are again appealing nationally for information that will help us to locate him.”
Loi is described as being about 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.
When he was reported missing he was believed to be wearing black shoes, blue shirt, grey trousers and a light blue jacket.
Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1174 of 31 May.