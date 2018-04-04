Fears for man on bridge in Doncaster

Two roads in Doncaster town centre were closed this morning because of fears for a man on a bridge.

The alarm was raised at 6.10am after a man was spotted on the bridge over Cleveland Street.

Emergency services attended the scene and police officers closed off Cleveland Street and Carr House Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the roads re-opened at 7.35am after the man left the bridge.