Fears after youngsters spotted pointing 'gun' at cars in Doncaster

Concerns have been raised after youngsters were spotted pointing a ‘gun’ at cars in a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

Sharing details of the incident in Wheatley, a concerned member of the public, who remained anonymous, wrote on social media: “Please be aware.

“There are two lads about 11/12 years old with a ‘gun’ who have been brandishing it about and pointing at cars in the Winchester Avenue area.

“Police have a great description of them and will no doubt be knocking on a door or two soon.

A concerned resident has reported children pointing a 'gun' at cars in Doncaster.A concerned resident has reported children pointing a 'gun' at cars in Doncaster.
"One walking, one on a bike – parents, you need to be aware if these are your kids, this is a serious incident regardless of whether the gun is real or ‘just a BB gun.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were not aware of the incident and would make enquiries.

In 2021, shots were fired at a house in Winchester Avenue, with residents reporting hearing a ‘volley of gunfire.’