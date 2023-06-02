Fears after youngsters spotted pointing 'gun' at cars in Doncaster
Sharing details of the incident in Wheatley, a concerned member of the public, who remained anonymous, wrote on social media: “Please be aware.
“There are two lads about 11/12 years old with a ‘gun’ who have been brandishing it about and pointing at cars in the Winchester Avenue area.
“Police have a great description of them and will no doubt be knocking on a door or two soon.
"One walking, one on a bike – parents, you need to be aware if these are your kids, this is a serious incident regardless of whether the gun is real or ‘just a BB gun.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were not aware of the incident and would make enquiries.