Fatal shooting at Doncaster pub was ‘targeted’ attack, say police

A man killed in a shooting at a Doncaster pub was gunned down in a ‘targeted’ attack, it has been revealed this afternoon.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot at the Maple Tree on the Woodfield Plantation, Balby, at around 8.45pm.

Tom Bell

CRIME: Doncaster pub sealed off and under police guard after fatal shooting



He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

READ MORE: Girlfriend pays emotional tribute to Doncaster man killed in pub shooting

POLICE: Timeline shows how events surrounding fatal shooting at Doncaster pub unfolded

A gun was fired through the pub window and Tom collapsed inside in a pool of blood.

The pub remains sealed off and under police guard this afternoon while CSI officers are at the scene.

Floral tributes have been left at the police cordon.

Doncaster’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, revealed this afternoon that the shooting is being treated as a ‘targeted’ attack.

He said: “From our enquiries and information it was almost undoubtedly a targeted attack and there is no additional risk to local residents.

“There will be concern about it and as a result we will be putting a significant number of uniformed resources into the community today and over the coming days.

“Our information suggests it was a targeted attack.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 796 of January 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.