Shocked residents have reacted to the tragic news that four people have been killed in a horror collision in Darnall that involved a car being chased by police.

Just after 8.50pm last night, a black VW Golf travelling along Main Road was involved in a collision with a black VW Touran people carrier, travelling towards Darnall preparing to turn right on to Bannham Road.

The scene in Darnall, following a fatal crash that killed four people

Prior to the collision, the VW Golf was involved in a pursuit with a police vehicle.

Two men aged 35 and 50, one of who was the driver, and a 41-year-old woman travelling in the Touran were pronounced dead at the scene. A one-year-old boy also in the Touran was sadly pronounced dead at hospital.

Darnall resident, Gemma Hughes, told The Star: “I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

“It’s so tragic, my heart breaks for the families. I’ve got a two-year-old granddaughter so it brings it home. This could have happened to anyone,” added the 59-year-old.

Reacting to the tragic news, shop assistant at Hazels Market, Mazen, said: “Everyone coming in this morning has said how sad they are about what’s happened, especially with it involving children.

“This is a quiet area, probably one of the quietest in Sheffield, but this is the second police chase that’s happened here over the last three to four weeks. It’s very sad.”

A Darnall grandfather of seven added: “I’ll be praying for everyone involved. I hope the little girl injured in the collision pulls through okay.”

Three other passengers in the car were also injured. A 22-year-old woman currently remains in hospital in a critical condition. A second woman also remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. A three-year-old girl was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three men travelling in the Golf, aged 23, 17 and 18 have been arrested and remain in custody.

They suffered minor injuries in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a cordon will remain in place on Main Road, Darnall for most of today as officers gather evidence and recover evidence from the scene.

The force are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 741 of November 9, 2018