Fatal accident fears over traffic diversions through Doncaster market town

Concerned residents in a Doncaster town want action to deal with lorries using their streets as a diversion from the A1(M).

Residents believe that since the borough’s Great Yorkshire Way airport link road opened in 2016, they have seen a rise in heavy traffic through the town of Bawtry, as drivers try to find a way to beat traffic or blockages on the motorway.

Bawtry Residents' Group members Doug Cartwright and Richard McHale are concerned over traffic being diverted through the town.

Chairman of Bawtry Residents Association, Richard McHale, said residents want the 30mph speed limit in the centre of the village to help address the issue.

He said: “If anything happens north of Blyth roundabout, people leave the A1(M), and come through Blyth, Bawtry, Great Yorkshire Way, and then take the M18 to the A1(M). I think people do it as an alternative route.

“It used to gridlock Doncaster, but now I think things are worse in terms of lorries coming through Bawtry.

“We’ve asked Doncaster Council for traffic management and cuts in the speed through the town, but they say there’s not enough traffic to warrant extra speed restraints.

Vice chairman of the residents group, Doug Cartwright, said: “It feels as though someone has to be killed before anything gets done.

“We had a lollipop woman almost knocked down at the bottom of Ingham Road recently.”

Doncaster Council says the speed limits through Bawtry have been reviewed in the past.

Coun Joe Blackham, cabinet member for highways, street scene and trading services, said: “The speed limits around Bawtry have previously been reviewed alongside partners in the police, and road safety enhancements provided such as pedestrian islands, road markings, street lighting and signing improvements.

“These have been successful in helping to maintain a safe road network in this area. Surveys have shown good levels of compliance with the existing limits. The road safety situation will continue to be regularly reviewed to determine if further action is required in the future.”

Bawtry is well connected on the main classified and primary route networks - the A638, A631 and A614.

These are the highest classifications for local roads, providing the main transport links within or between areas, and as such they carry all types and volumes of traffic over multiple combinations of routes.

The council confirmed these primary routes, alongside others across Doncaster, are used if incidents take place on the Motorway network.