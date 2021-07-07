Fancy being a police officer in Doncaster? Here's your chance to join up

South Yorkshire Police is opening recruitment on the 19 July for police constables to join its Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA).

Over three years you’ll combine on-the-job learning and academic theory to become a police constable with a degree in Professional Policing Practice.

If you want to know more about the course, what is involved and eligibility come along to one of the force’s recruitment events.

Fancy joining the police in Doncaster?

Each event will have guest speakers from across the force. They will talk about their specialisms and career paths.

A spokesman said: “We will also have speakers from Sheffield Hallam University to offer information on the degree aspect of the PCDA course.”