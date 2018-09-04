Fancy adopting the title of The Lordship of the Manor of Walkeringham in Lincolnshire with fishing rights?

An unusual lot with a title included and fishing rights for the River Trent will be auctioned by Lincolnshire, North Notts and South Yorkshire Auction House in October.

The lot, at Gainsborough Golf Club, Belt Road, Thonock Hill, Gainsborough, October 2, will be for The Lordship of the Manor of Walkeringham with a right of several Fishing spots on the River Trent.

The village of Walkeringham is situated in a rural corner of the north east of the County of Nottingham bounded on the east by the River Trent, which is tidal at this point and forms the boundary between the Counties of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

The auction brief says this Manor was one of many in the area granted to Roger de Beuesli (spelling varies) by William the Conqueror circa 1086 following the Domesday Survey.

Descent then followed through a variety of owners include the de Lovetots, the Abbots of Newstead near Nottingham, the North family and eventually through the Dukes of Newcaste to the Duke of Portland.

Subsequently owned by a series of interesting characters, the Lordship is offered for sale by the present owner who wishes for someone else to have the privilege of the title.

Interested parties can make their own enquiries by calling the auction house on 01427 616436. The local authority in which the property resides is West Lindsey District Council.