Famous viking festive THORS in Sheffield at Christmas

This November the ever-popular and highly acclaimed THOR’S Tippi Bar will make a welcome return to Sheffield City Centre running from November 22 to December 31.

Last year more than 50,000 people visited this uniquely themed attraction that plays on Yorkshire’s Viking Heritage and is now a firm fixture of the Christmas offering in the city.

From 6pm on November 22 in the Peace Gardens, Thor’s will once again open its doors and provide a cosy winter retreat for Christmas shoppers, weary workers visitors and families alike.

Two linked canvas tipis will form the bar festooned with lighting and decked out with wooden tables and benches, cosy furs and an open fire pit, around which customers can soak up the Viking hygge. An outdoor heated area, offering delicious street food, enables patrons to soak up the festive atmosphere while watching the hustle and bustle around them.

A brand new drinks menu offers exciting new lagers, pale ales and Guinness while festive favourites such as mulled wine and hot cider will thee is something to warm everyone’s cockles. A new range of flavoured hot chocolates allow kids, big and small, to tailor make their own drinks, or give adults a sweet hit with a kick by adding a delicious shot such as salted caramel vodka or rhum orange!

Teas and coffees as well as soft drinks are also available to revive busy shoppers.

One of Sheffield’s favourite street food vendors, The Gravy Terain, will be returning, bringing its classic poutine-inspired menu to the event.

Co-founder of Thor’s, Maria Farrugia, said: “We are really excited to be returning to Sheffield and are confident that this year will be even more spectacular with our fantastic new menu. We truly believe that Christmas starts here with our unique atmosphere under twinkling canvas. Friends, family and even dogs are welcome.”

Cabinet member for Culture, Parks and Leisure at Sheffield Council, Coun Mary Lea, said: “THOR’s has become a very popular and anticipated part of Sheffield’s festive programme, complementing the vibrant offer available throughout the city.”

She added: “Opening just after our Christmas lights switch-on, THOR’s cosy atmosphere certainly makes it feel like Christmas has arrived in the Peace Gardens and we look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy this festive experience.”

In addition to Sheffield THOR’s tippi bars will be popping up in York, Leeds, Lincoln, Brighton and London over the Christmas period.

THOR’s tippi bars will be open from noon to 11pm daily from November 22 to December 31, closed Christmas Day. For details visit www.thorstippi.com or call 01653 610029.

