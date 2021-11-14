Family's heartbreak as beloved pet dog with breathing problems goes missing in Doncaster
A dog with breathing problems who could die if over-exerted has caused heartbreak for a Doncaster family after going missing.
The six-year-old French bulldog went missing from a house in Wheatley yesterday afternoon at around 2pm and owner Joanna Nikiel is desperate to get him back.
She said: “We are heartbroken. We just want our furry member of the family safely back home.”
She says the dog, who was wearing a light blue collar is 80% deaf and is on medication for breathing problems which can see him tire easily.
She said: “He has problems with breathing, so if someone keeps him, they might not know that a longer walk could kill him.”
The pet is also microchipped and has contact details on his collar.
Anyone with information can contact Joanna on 07513630717.
Alternatively, anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111.