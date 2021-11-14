Family's heartbreak as beloved pet dog with breathing problems goes missing in Doncaster

The six-year-old French bulldog went missing from a house in Wheatley yesterday afternoon at around 2pm and owner Joanna Nikiel is desperate to get him back.

She said: “We are heartbroken. We just want our furry member of the family safely back home.”

She says the dog, who was wearing a light blue collar is 80% deaf and is on medication for breathing problems which can see him tire easily.

The family have pleaded for the safe return of the dog.

She said: “He has problems with breathing, so if someone keeps him, they might not know that a longer walk could kill him.”

The pet is also microchipped and has contact details on his collar.

Anyone with information can contact Joanna on 07513630717.