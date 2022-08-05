Emergency services were called at 9.40pm on Tuesday, August 2 to reports of a collision involving a white BMW 5 series and a red Seat Ibiza on Wheatley Hall Road, at the junction with Neale Road.

The 20-year-old woman was a passenger in the BMW, and she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have now named her as Sarah Oliver, from Doncaster.

Paying tribute to her, Sarah’s family added: “Sarah will be thoroughly missed by all of her family and friends. Everyone loved Sarah.”

The family do not wish to say any more and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force ‘requests that their wishes for privacy are respected at this extremely difficult time for them’.

They added: “The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

“Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital where they are treated for serious injuries, but which are not expected to be life-threatening.

“Were you travelling along Wheatley Hall Road that evening? Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision?

Anyone with information should contact police via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 949 of August 2, 2022.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/