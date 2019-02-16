A man killed in a motorway crash in Doncaster has been named by police, as his family paid moving tribute to the ‘devoted father’.

Raymond Hall, aged 57, died after a collision on the M18 on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall

His family said in a statement issued today: “Ray was a much loved husband, devoted father, brother, uncle, a true friend to all who knew him and will be very much missed by all of us.”

Mr Hall was riding a red Honda motorbike on the M18 from Hull towards Rotherham when he crashed just after 2.50pm.

Police said he appeared to have lost his balance and fallen into the side of a white Volvo HGV, as it set off from the traffic lights on the slip road at junction 2 for Wadworth.

South Yorkshire Police said his family was being supported by specialist officers and had asked that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

Anyone who saw what happened or may have dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 547 of February 13.