Family of seriously injured stunt bike rider thank well-wishers after horror smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a stunt bike rider seriously injured in a crash in front of thousands of people in Doncaster have thanked well-wishers following the horror smash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rider Jay Bentham was rushed to hospital following the crash at Doncaster Balloon Festival on Saturday night as a horrified crowd looked on – but doctors have since announced he is expected to make a full recovery.

Partner Natalia Chrobak took to social media to update supporters on Mr Bentham, who she described as “her lovely Jay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taking part in a stunt show on Town Fields shortly after 8pm on Saturday night when his vehicle crashed, hurling him through the air, with ambulances racing to the scene and crowds asked to disperse following the smash.

Stunt bike rider Jay Bentham was seriously injured in a smash during the Doncaster Balloon Festival.

In a post she said: “Hi everyone, just a little update on my lovely Jay

“As many of you are now aware from the articles/posts, Jay had a serious accident while performing at the stunt show while doing something he absolutely loves.

“Although Jay has suffered from serious injuries, at this time, we are told that they are not life threatening and that he will make a recovery. He is in the best hands possible, surrounded by his loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank you all for the kind messages to myself, Jay and his family. Unfortunately, Jay is unable to see and/or answer any of his messages, however he is continuously reminded that he is loved and cared for by everyone.”

“We will get through the messages with time, however we kindly ask for some privacy at this moment and please refrain yourself from messaging Jay, as well as sending him friend requests. Last thing we need is the overwhelm when he can finally access his phone freely.”

Yesterday, Mark Stannage of Stuntworld International Stunt Shows said in a statement: “On behalf of the whole Doncaster Balloon Festival and Stunt World International Team, we would like to give you an update regarding the accident which happened yesterday to Jay Bentham.

“Jay has accumulated some very serious injuries and miraculously, thankfully none of them are life threatening and he has been told will make a full recovery in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would personally like thank all of the security team, the first aid responders, paramedics and emergency services for their prompt and heroic efforts in rescuing Jay yesterday – you are all amazing.

“To Ryan Swain and his wife to be Sam Cook for handling the live situation and calming the audience and informing them what to do in such a professional manner and thanks to David Bailey and the Balloon Festival team for ensuring that Jay was looked after imminently after his accident by the best people and for ordering the security to protect Jay’s privacy.

"A huge thank you to all of you and the spectators for listening to Ryan and the team during the show as the events unfolded and respecting the team’s wishes to vacate the area as quickly as you did.

“Stunt World International apologise for any inconvenience and distress that was caused to any of the spectators of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be a full investigation in to what went wrong and how we can amend it and hopefully prevent this from happening again any time in the future.

"Unfortunately due to the nature of action sports and stunts, they all come with a risk and consequences but we always try to ensure that everybody is as safe as they possibly can be.

"That applies to both riders and members of the public. Stunts are extremely dangerous and should never be tried at home.

“Thank you for all of your concerns and well wishes for Jay we will pass them on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambulances raced to the scene with one eyewitness describing the moment the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle as “awful.”

They said: “As he was coming off the stunt ramp on his bike, he clipped the roller cage stunt buggy.

“He went really high up in the air and was thrown a good distance too.

"It was awful. A steward at the show said they had to use a defbrillator on him.”

"It was awful to witness. Get well soon Jay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-wishers at the show have begun sending get well soon messages to Mr Bentham.

One said: “We watched the first show and they were amazing. Hope he’s OK.”

Another said: “Hope the guy makes a good recovery, they did an amazing show on Friday. It’s unfortunate that it’s happened but it’s also a risk within that territory.”