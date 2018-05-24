Family fun fair brings Isle community together

Isle residents of all ages have enjoyed a fair, organised to help bring the community together at one of the area’s most popular venues.

Over 30 local community groups, craftspeople and entertainers joined together at the Old Rectory, on Rectory Street, earlier this month, for a day of family fun. Volunteers worked hard to provide refreshments during the day.

Epworth Community Fair at the Old Rectory. Pictured is Ellie-Maria Fordham, aged 2, meeting a giant snail,

Entertainment during the day came from the North Lincolnshire Ukelele Band, South Axholme Academy and Tatterfoals Morris men, among others.

Young visitors enjoyed meeting all kinds of different creatures, from lambs and birds of prey, snakes, spiders and giant snails.

The Isle of Axholme Lions were also there on the day to promote the Message in a Bottle campaign which they are involved with.

The team were informing people who have long term medications or illnesses of the importance to have a list of the medicines they use available, in case it is ever needed by the emergency services.

Epworth Community Fair at the Old Rectory. Residents hear all about birds of prey.

The message in a bottle is the list of medications which is put in a bottle and keet in the fridge. Emergency services are aware of the system and know to look in the fridge for the bottle if they are called to a patients’ home.

The Women’s Institute, Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Lanscape group, British Legion, Isle Rescue and Belton guides and rangers were also among the local groups in attendance.

For more information, please visit the Epworth Old Rectory Facebook page, which can be found at www.facebook.com/homeofthewesleys site.

If you would like to be involved a volunteer at any future events you can contact Gill on 01427 872268.