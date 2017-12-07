Family found 'living in car' by police in South Yorkshire

A family with two young children is believed to have been living in a car in South Yorkshire.

Police in Rotherham said officers dealing with two suspected shoplifters searched their car and found a baby and a two-year-old child inside.

They said both children, found near the Morrisons store in Bramley yesterday, were severely neglected and the family appeared to have been living in the car.

Inspector Abdul Aziz, of South Yorkshire Police, said officers were now focusing on supporting the family.

"The two young children are now with social services. The parents have been processed for the theft but the focus is now to support this family," he said.

"That will require some intensive work and will take quite some time but at least we now have a start."