Family flees blaze inside Doncaster home 

A family had to flee their home after a fire was sparked in the kitchen.

A smoke alarm sounded in the property on Regent Avenue, Armthorpe, which gave the occupants an early warning – allowing them get out unharmed.

Crews from Doncaster Central and Edlington fire stations were called to the scene on Friday, May 10, at 9.14pm.

They quickly put the fire out and used a specialist fan to clear smoke from the property.

A fire service spokesperson said the blaze is believed to have been started accidentally due to some portable lights being on charge in the kitchen.

