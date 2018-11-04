Families enjoy fireworks spectacular at Doncaster Racecourse

People young and old enjoyed a fireworks spectacular at Doncaster Racecourse yesterday.

The event featured a host of activities for all the family including fairground rides, face painting and fire artists.

Sisters Ruby Hughes, nine and Gabriella Hughes, three, pictured with their cousin Layla Goacher, four, all of Armthorpe. Picture: Marie Caley

Children could also have a go at plate spinning and tight rope walking at a circus workshop.

The evening culminated with a spectacular 15 minute firework display.

The Fireworks display gets underway at the Doncaster Racecourse. Picture: Marie Caley

Entertainer Rosie Morrison, of Mr Dan's Circus, teaches Frankie Iley, four, of Edlington, how to stilt walk, during the circus workshops. Picture: Marie Caley

All the fun of the Fair at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture: Marie Caley

Jessica Stevenson, 12, of Rossington, pictured with her cousin Charlotte Murrell, 12, of Balby and stilt walking juggler Tricky Trudi. Picture: Marie Caley

Maria Davila, pictured with her children, Freya, thee and Pablo, 12, during the Fireworks spectacular at Doncaster Racecourse

The Fireworks display gets underway at the Doncaster Racecourse. Picture: Marie Caley

Olivia Ling, six, pictured meeting stilt walking juggler Tricky Trudi. Picture: Marie Caley