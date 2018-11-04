Families enjoy fireworks spectacular at Doncaster Racecourse

People young and old enjoyed a fireworks spectacular at Doncaster Racecourse yesterday.
The event featured a host of activities for all the family including fairground rides, face painting and fire artists.
READ MORE: Warning after police discover van selling unlicensed and uninsured fireworks in South Yorkshire
Children could also have a go at plate spinning and tight rope walking at a circus workshop.
The evening culminated with a spectacular 15 minute firework display.
READ MORE: Night sky transformed in light and fireworks extravaganza at Sheffield Botanical Gardens