Fake police fraud warning issued in South Yorkshire

Police in South Yorkshire have issued a warning about cruel fraudsters targeting overseas students and visitors to the UK.

Con artists have contacting overseas students and visitors to the UK via their phones or social network accounts and claiming to represent UK of foreign law enforcement agencies.

They tell their victims they are working with their respective embassy or government and say there is evidence in the form of forged documentation or parcels which implicate them in a crime such as money laundering, fraud or immigration offences.

After demanding further personal details like the victim's name, current address and copies of personal documentation, they threaten them by suggesting a warrant exists for their arrest which will result in their deportation and imprisonment unless they transfer a payment to them in order to cancel the arrest or pay a fine.

Once that money is transferred, all contact between the victim and the fraudster is severed.

South Yorkshire Police have shared the following advice from Action Fraud about how to avoid becoming a victim:

* Police will never ask you to withdraw to transfer money so “it can be checked”, neither would they demand money to in order to cancel an arrest

* Do not be tricked into giving a fraudster access to your personal or financial details no matter who they say they are; protect your information and have the confidence to question and refuse unusual requests

* If you have made a payment to someone claiming to be the police or government department, and you think you might be a victim of fraud, you can report it to Action Fraud any time of the day or night using our online fraud reporting tool. You can also get advice about fraud or cyber-crime by calling 0300 123 2040

* If you are a student you can ask your Student Union or University for advice, help and support.