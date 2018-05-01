Fake Festival returns to Doncaster this weekend with even bigger line-up

The ever popular Fake Festival will return to Doncaster this weekend for its 11th year - with twice the amount of tribute acts.

Sandall Park will once again be the venue for the day-long spectacular on Saturday with a rocking line-up of world-class tributes to The Killers, Pink, Kasabian, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Depeche Mode and Blondie.

In previous years, festival goers have been treated to three tribute bands - but organiser and Fake Festivals owner Jez Lee says this year the bill is being doubled in size.

He said: "We're bringing six of our ‘fake bands’ to Doncaster – professional ‘touring-grade’ tribute bands that put on a superb performance.

"They look, sound and move like the real rock-stars – you have to see them to believe it

"Every year, rock heads of Doncaster fill our marquee in Sandall Park and blow us all away. This year, we pay you back. We are doubling the line-up, you get SIX pro-level Fake Bands, two of them brand new to the tour - Depeche Mode and Pink."

Once again, all the action will take place inside a giant marquee inside Sandall Park with doors open at noon, music getting underway at 1.30pm and continuing through until 11.30pm.

There will be a licensed 'cashless' bar stocked with lager, cider, bitter, spirits, wines and soft drinks. Drinks are paid for by tokens, priced at £3.50 each and which allow the holder one alcoholic drink or two soft drinks per token.

In addition, there will be an oustide area with a range of food including pizza, burgers and jacket potatoes as well as a range of stall, children's rides, inflatables and face painting (weather permitting).

There will also be a rodeo bull for riders to try their hand at.

Added Jez: "So round up your group or family members and make it a fun packed music day out - come and support live music and party with us late into the evening!"

Tickets are priced as follows.

Adults: £27.50 (advance) or £35 on the door; Young (10-17 years old) £20 (advance) £25; Family £80 (advance only); disabled adult £27.50, disabled young £20.

Children (0-9yrs) enter for free (no ticket needed) when accompanied by a paid adult. Maximum of two children per adult.

Under 16 year-olds must be accompanied by a paid adult to enter the festival. 16-17 year-olds must show proof of age if entering the festival alone, or otherwise must enter with a paid adult.

Door tickets are available at the festival entrance if the event has not already sold out.

Tickets and further details are available HERE