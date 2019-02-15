A bogus council worker who conned his way into a house and stole £500 is being hunted by the police.

He called at a house in Galsworthy Close, Balby, at around 3pm on Monday, January 28 and claimed to be a council worker.

The conman, who asked about the water supply in the property, was allowed inside and left after around 10 minutes.

His victim later discovered that his wallet, containing around £500, had been taken.

An E-fit of the suspect has been released to help police officers track the crook down.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 610 of January 28.