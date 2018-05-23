Facebook group hosts reunion

Hundreds of people have flocked to Doncaster to celebrate the fourth reunion of the Doncaster Gay Scene Together group.

The DGS2Getha group was launched on Facebook last September, to reunite old friends from the Doncaster gay scene dating back as far as the 1960s, and now has over 1,000 members across the country

The latest reunion saw just over 200 people visit the Diamond Lounge Bar on Wood Street, to reunite with friends they hadn’t seen in decades.

“The Doncaster gay scene of yesteryear was not only unique because of it’s mixed gender, but was also extremely close and family-like, mostly due to public prejudice and for our safety at that time,” said Kare Beck, an admin of the group’s Facebook page.

“We organised our first ‘reunion’ last year, and were stunned by how many members flocked to reunite with friends, many of whom hadn’t seen each other in over thirty years. They flew in from abroad and booked hotels in the town and needless to say it was a great success.

“This latest reunion, earlier this month, was fantastic again. There was such a great atmosphere and it feels brilliant to be bringing people together after such a long time.”

The group has also been asked to lead this year’s Doncaster Pride parade, and recently received the news it had been nominated for a LGBT award.

Kare added: “We’ve achieved a lot in nine months and we’re extremely proud of what we’re doing, and where we’re headed, bringing the LGBT community of Doncaster, both then and now, together. These reunions have given us the chance to witness an amazing bond between human beings.”