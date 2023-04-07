News you can trust since 1925
Eye witnesses sought after speeding car crashed in Doncaster bungalows

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed two road traffic collisions in Doncaster last night.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

The first happened at around 8.30pm and an eye witness said "a car has gone speeding down Central Drive Rossington towards Queen Mary’s Road and crashed into a block of bungalows knocking a tree down in the garden and causing extensive damage.”

The second (pictured) happened at Regent Grove and Stripe Road in Rossington at around 11.30pm.

One eye witness said there were “two lads” in the vehicle.

The car after the collision. Picture by Kev PointonThe car after the collision. Picture by Kev Pointon
The car after the collision. Picture by Kev Pointon
We have approached South Yorkshire Police for details.

The incident happened last night. Pictures by Kev PointonThe incident happened last night. Pictures by Kev Pointon
The incident happened last night. Pictures by Kev Pointon