Eye witnesses sought after speeding car crashed in Doncaster bungalows
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed two road traffic collisions in Doncaster last night.
The first happened at around 8.30pm and an eye witness said "a car has gone speeding down Central Drive Rossington towards Queen Mary’s Road and crashed into a block of bungalows knocking a tree down in the garden and causing extensive damage.”
The second (pictured) happened at Regent Grove and Stripe Road in Rossington at around 11.30pm.
One eye witness said there were “two lads” in the vehicle.
We have approached South Yorkshire Police for details.