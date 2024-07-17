"Extremely concerned" MP calls urgent meeting with police over yobs' Doncaster wrecking spree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newly re-elected Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has set up an urgent meeting with police over a wrecking spree which saw dozens of vehicles smashed up by yobs in his constituency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angry residents say as many as 80 cars were attacked by balaclava wearing vandals in Bentley in the early hours of last Friday morning.

In an update, the Doncaster North MP said: “I continue to be extremely concerned about the situation in Bentley with regards anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been contacted by several constituents about this and I have been updated by local councillors.

A string of vehicles were attacked in a series of incidents across Bentley.

“I have arranged an urgent meeting with South Yorkshire Police later this week to discuss both the situation in Woodlands and in Bentley.

“I will keep you updated following the meeting.”

Mr Miliband will also raise the issue of a number of fires in Woodlands in recent days and he said: “I am deeply concerned to hear about the fires in Woodlands last night and my thoughts are with everyone affected.

“I have spoken to local councillors about the situation and have requested an urgent meeting with police to find out what actions are being taken in the area to address the very serious concerns of local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will keep you updated following my meeting with the police later this week.

Police have been carrying out door to door enquiries in the area to find those responsible for the mindless wrecking spree.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “There will be increased police patrols in Bentley following a spate of offences of criminal damage.

“In the early hours of Friday morning, we received multiple reports of bricks being thrown at cars and windows of properties being smashed in the Balfour Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local neighbourhood and response officers were dispatched to the area alongside officers from our Operational Support Unit (OSU) to investigate these reports and search for the perpetrators.

“Various enquiries have been carried out, including house-to-house visits and CCTV trawls of the local area, and we are now deploying more resources to the affected area in Bentley.”

Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Sebastian Dent said: "An investigation has been launched to piece together the evidence from each report of criminal damage that we have received, with work ongoing to identify the culprits.

"Officers have remained in the area since the offences were reported to us and there will be increased patrols in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are gathering lots of information to find those responsible for these attacks and we need the public's support and cooperation to help us with our investigation.

"If you are a local resident and you have any concerns or worries, please stop our officers while they are out and about and speak to them. They are there to help you, support you and ultimately, keep you safe from harm."

Earlier South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating 14 incidents – but some residents have said the number of attacks is far higher.

One resident said: “A car outside mine was smashed up. Police came and I overheard them speaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If what I heard is true there’s around 80 its happened to.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating 14 separate incidents of criminal damage which are reported to have taken place in the Bentley area of Doncaster.

“We were called to Balfour Road at around 12.40am today (12 July) following reports of a group of seven youths smashing car windows and the windows of a property.

“A number of separate reports were later received of youths with bricks damaging cars at random.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The suspects are reported to have been wearing balaclavas and were last seen heading in the direction of woodland behind Elm Crescent.”

If you have any information that can help police please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 25 of 12 July 2024.

You can also report information in to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.