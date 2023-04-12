"Extremely cold and shocked" guinea pigs rescued after cage dumped in Doncaster woods

A shocked dog walker discovered the animals which were nestled among thorns and brambles.

The animals are now being cared for by Doncaster guinea pig rescue centre Cavy Corner and are recovering after their ordeal which saw them exposed to torrential rain, strong winds and predators.

A spokesman said: “A dog walker came across the cage which had been dumped in the countryside.

The hutch was found dumped in woods near Doncaster. (Photo: Cavy Corner).

"It was upside down when she found it.

"On investigating further she discovered two guinea pigs, one in the thorns and dense brambles.

"It took several people to catch the poor shocked guineas who had been left at extreme risk from predators such as dogs, cats, foxes and birds of prey and the weather.

"We have had torrential rain, thunder, lightning and extreme wind in Doncaster. The guineas, extremely cold and shocked, are now recovering at Cavy Corner.”

A spokesman for the animal rescue centre said the animals had been privately rehomed around a week ago and added: “They were rehomed to a local man, known to her, who has since dumped them.

"The former owner was shocked to learn what had happened but is relieved to hear they are being cared for at Cavy Corner.

