Extra police patrols ordered in wake of sex attack in Doncaster park

Extra police patrols have been ordered after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a Doncaster park.

The 14-year-old victim was targeted by a man as she walked through Hexthorpe Park, Hexthorpe, at around 3.20pm on Wednesday.

He was white, between 18 and 20-years-old and spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

The attackers was around 5ft 8ins tall, had brown hair, brown eyes and was clean shaven.

He was wearing black, square rimmed glasses, blue jeans, black shoes, a black button up jacket with zips on the pockets and he was carrying a small black bag with a red strap.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 618 of April 11.