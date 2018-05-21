Extension for business funding scheme

UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) has announced that it will extend a funding initiative that provides financial support to dozens of start-up businesses for another 12 months.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, UK Steel Enterprise is dedicated to helping the economic development of areas of the UK most affected by changes in the steel industry.

The company is behind the unique Kickstart Fund initiative which was launched in partnership with North Lincolnshire Council and the Growth Hub in 2016 in a bid to support individuals looking to establish a business or become self-employed by helping with initial costs.

In the last 12 months more than 30 businesses in North Lincolnshire benefited from the funding from UKSE with both financial support and business advice .

Grants of up to £750 will be made available to budding entrepreneurs, alongside guidance and advice from local Growth Hub advisors and the Economic Development team at North Lincolnshire Council.

Keith Williams, Regional Manager at UK Steel Enterprise said: “I am pleased to officially announce that we will continue to support those individuals who are pursuing an ambition to become self-employed, or to bring their promising business idea to fruition in the North Lincolnshire area.

“We are particularly keen to support those with ambitions to create sustainable jobs for others in the region, and we know that access to the right finance can be crucial in enabling businesses to get off the ground and to expand.”

North Lincolnshire Council Leader Rob Waltham said: “We are delighted that UK Steel Enterprise has announced further funding to support budding entrepreneurs in the local area.

“Over the last couple of years the UK Steel Enterprise Kickstart Fund has helped over 60 people to meet the costs associated with becoming self-employed or starting a small business in North Lincolnshire, and we are looking forward to seeing yet more innovative and exciting new companies apply for funding in the coming months.”

UK Steel Enterprise also provides equity and loan finance up to £1M to established and growing companies to facilitate expansion and create job opportunities. Established businesses in need of growth finance call 0800 915 1188.