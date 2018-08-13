In July 2018, Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) recorded 3,151 deaths and injuries from 279 incidents of explosive violence around the world, as reported in English-language media.

Civilians accounted for 75% (2,362) of the deaths and injuries recorded.

When explosive violence was used in populated areas, 86% of all casualties were civilians, compared to 31% in other areas.

In total, 66% of all civilian casualties from explosive violence last month were caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs), whilst 10% were caused by ground-launched explosives and 20% by air-launched explosives – the remainder (4%) were caused by attacks using multiple explosive weapon types or landmines.

At least one death or injury from explosive violence was recorded in 27 countries and territories last month. The five worst impacted countries were Syria, Pakistan,Afghanistan, Yemen, and Iraq according to civilian casualties.

For country analysis and more information please see here.