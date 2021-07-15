'Explosions' heard across Doncaster as car reportedly blows up on main road
Loud explosions were heard across Doncaster last night after a car reportedly blew up and burst into flames on one of the area’s key roads.
People reported hearing a number of bangs late last night – with residents from as far afield as Cusworth and Woodlands Balby and Sprotbrough hearing the noise.
According to one eyewitness, the cause of the explosions was from a car bursting into flames on Station Road, Adwick.
Footage from the scene and seen by the Free Press, shows a plume of smoke rising from amongst a sea of blue lights near to the Haywagon caravan park.
The eyewitness reported that the driver of the vehicle had been seen ‘running away.’
The clip shows police sealing off the road, which links Adwick and Woodlands with Carcroft, with a number of emergency vehicles in attendance.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for details of last night’s incident.