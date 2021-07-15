'Explosions' heard across Doncaster as car reportedly blows up on main road

People reported hearing a number of bangs late last night – with residents from as far afield as Cusworth and Woodlands Balby and Sprotbrough hearing the noise.

According to one eyewitness, the cause of the explosions was from a car bursting into flames on Station Road, Adwick.

Footage from the scene and seen by the Free Press, shows a plume of smoke rising from amongst a sea of blue lights near to the Haywagon caravan park.

Explosions were heard after a car reportedly blew up in Adwick last night.

The eyewitness reported that the driver of the vehicle had been seen ‘running away.’

The clip shows police sealing off the road, which links Adwick and Woodlands with Carcroft, with a number of emergency vehicles in attendance.