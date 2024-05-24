Explore the Wildlife Discovery at Lakeside Village
The centre’s Crazy Golf will be open for the school holidays alongside a revamped Village Green and wildlife themed activities will be running throughout the week.
Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager, said: “We know how much our customers love our free family fun activities, and we are pleased to be opening our Cheeky Monkey Crazy Golf as well as putting on a wildlife themed trail across the centre for our younger visitors.
“Customers will be invited to find the big six animals – Rhino, Zebra, Tiger, Lion, Giraffe and Polar Bear with the chance to win a prize for completing the trail.
“The fun starts on Saturday 25 May and runs until Sunday June 2, we look forward to seeing people enjoying some half term fun at the centre.”
For more information about the activities during the May school holidays visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk
