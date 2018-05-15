Everything you need to know about watching Dambusters anniversary flypast near Sheffield tomorrow

Thousands of sightseers are expected for a flypast near Sheffield tomorrow marking the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raids - and here's all you need to know.

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will swoop over Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs in the Peak District to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF and the 75th anniversary of the 617 Squadron Dambusters operation.

Here's what's happening where, when and how to watch.

What's happening?

The BBMF Lancaster bomber will make two passes over the Derwent Dam to mark the World War Two raids which were carried out over Germany on the night of 16-17 May 1943.

Where?

The Lancaster flight will take place at Upper Derwent Valley, Peak District National Park.

When?

The flight will pass over Ladybower Dam at 12.05pm.

The BBMF said: “The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is scheduled to fly its Lancaster bomber down the Derwent Valley and over the Eyebrook Reservoir on 16 May 2018 to mark the 75th anniversary of 617 Squadron’s raid on German dams (Operation Chastise).

Why?

Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs were used by the RAF's 617 Squadron in 1943 to test Sir Barnes Wallis' bouncing bomb before their mission to destroy dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley.

Where can I watch?

Due to the popularity of the event, spectators are warned to get to the viewing site early.

Parking will be on a first come first served basis, with Derwent Lane closed to general traffic.

Heatherdene Car Park will be reserved for emergency vehicles and not available for public parking, areas around Ladybower will be subject to additional traffic restrictions and there is no overnight parking.

The nearest railway station is in Bamford. Walking distance to Ladybower Dam is approximately two miles, and to Derwent Dam/Fairholmes, five miles.

The plane will head from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, over the Peak District and then down the Derwent Valley towards Derby and the Rolls-Royce factory and will also fly over Chatsworth House en route to Eyebrook in Leicestershire.

Other things you need to know

Mobile phone reception can be poor or non-existent in the area.

There will be a strict NO DRONE policy enforced during the event. Unauthorised UAVs or drones may cause the BBMF to cancel the event.

The event is subject to cancellation due to weather or safety concerns, including at short notice. There will not be an alternative date if the event is cancelled.

Weather conditions can change quickly, regardless of the time of year. Suitable footwear and clothing for a range of conditions will allow you to enjoy the event safely.

Disabled Parking

The Fairholmes Car Park will be allocated to disabled parking only.