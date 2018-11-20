 Everything we know about The Feed - the new Amazon Prime show being filmed in Sheffield with Game of Thrones star

Take a trip up Sheffield Parkway this week and chances are you’ll see cameras rolling for a new TV drama.

Scenes for The Feed, an upcoming American psychological thriller are being filmed at Sheffield Business Park – and here’s everything you need to know about the new Amazon Prime show – who’s in it, when it’s on and what it's about.

What’s the show?

It’s called The Feed and is based on the novel of the same name by Nick Clark Windo.

When will it be on?

It is set to premiere in 2019 on Amazon Prime.

So what’s the story?

The Feed takes place in London in the near future and follows the British family of Lawrence Hatfield, the man who invented an omnipresent technology called The Feed. Implanted into nearly everyone’s brain, The Feed enables people to share information, emotions and memories instantly. But when things start to go wrong and users become murderous, the family is driven apart as they struggle to control the monster they have unleashed.

Who's in it?

There’s all sorts of names. The Affair and Hand of God star Guy Burnet, former EastEnders and Emmerdale star Nina Toussaint-White, Harry Potter’s David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley who plays Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones.

How long’s it been in production?

It was announced in February that Amazon Prime were producing a television series adaptation of Nick Clark Windo's novel The Feed.

Who’s behind it?

The series is written by Channing Powell who also executive produces alongside Susan Hogg and Stephen Lambert. In May it was announced that Powell was credited with the series' creation and that the series order was for a first season consisting of ten episodes.

Where’s the filming been taking place?

It started in May and various locations across the UK are being used – including Sheffield.