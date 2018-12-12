How well supported are Doncaster Rovers when the number of people who live in the town is taken into account?
Sunderland are undoubtedly the biggest club in the division – but how do teams fare when their average home attendance is matched against the number of population of their town or city?
The Plymouth Herald gathered the average attendances of all League One clubs so far this season and converted it into a percentage of populations of the areas where the side play.
And the figures don’t make good reading for Doncaster Rovers fans – with only 2.6% of the town’s population of more than 302,000 showing their support for the team with an average attendance of more than 7,700.
However, Fleetwood Town, one of the divisions smaller clubs topped the table – with 12.8% of the town’s population of nearly 26,000 helping to make up the attendances at the town’s Highbury Stadium.
Here’s the full table
* Figures are based on the last census in 2011.
1. Fleetwood Town
Average attendance: 3,324 at Highbury Stadium
Population of Fleetwood: 25,939
Percentage: 12.8%
2. Sunderland
Average attendance: 30,015 at the Stadium of Light
Population of Sunderland: 275,506
Percentage: 10.9%
3. Shrewsbury Town
Average attendance: 6,003 at New Meadow
Population of Shrewsbury: 71,715
Percentage: 8.4%
4. Portsmouth
Average attendance: 18,162 at Fratton Park
Population of Portsmouth: 238,137
Percentage: 7.6%
5. Accrington Stanley
Average attendance: 2,597 at the Crown Ground
Population of Accrington: 35,456
Percentage: 7.3%
6. AFC Wimbledon
Average attendance: 4,211 at Kingsmeadow
Population of Wimbledon:
Percentage: 6.2%
7. Gillingham
Average attendance: 5,604 at Priestfield Stadium
Population of Gillingham: 104,157
Percentage: 5.4%
8= Barnsley
Average attendance: 11,775 at Oakwell
Population of Barnsley: 231,221
Percentage: 5.1%
8= Scunthorpe United
Average attendance: 4,050 at Glanford Park
Population of Scunthorpe: 79,977
Percentage: 5.1%
10. Bradford City
Average attendance: 16,339 at Valley Parade
Population of Bradford: 349,561
Percentage: 4.7%
11. Burton Albion
Average attendance: 3,233 at Pirelli Stadium
Population of Burton upon Trent: 72,299
Percentage: 4.5%
12. Oxford United
Average attendance: 6,669 at the Kassam Stadium
Population of Oxford: 150,200
Percentage: 4.4%
13. Luton Town
Average attendance: 9,073 at Kenilworth Road
Population of Luton: 211,228
14. Charlton Athletic
Average attendance: 11,712 at The Valley
Population of Greenwich: 254,557
Percentage: 4.1%
15. Plymouth Argyle
Average attendance: 9,138
Population of Plymouth: 234,982
Percentage: 3.9%
16= Peterborough United
Average attendance: 7,053 at London Road
Population of Peterborough: 183,600
Percentage: 3.8%
16= Southend United
Average attendance: 6,673 at Roots Hall
Population of Southend-on-Sea: 173,600
Percentage: 3.8%
16= Wycombe Wanderers
Average attendance: 5,061 at Adams Park
Population of High Wycombe: 133,204
Percentage: 3.8%
19. Coventry City
Average attendance: 11,712 at the Ricoh Arena
Population of Coventry: 325,949
Percentage: 3.6%
20. Doncaster Rovers
Average attendance: 7,762 at Keepmoat Stadium
Population of Doncaster: 302,402
Percentage: 2.6%
21. Blackpool
Average attendance: 3,560
Population of Blackpool: 139,720
Percentage: 2.5%
22. Walsall
Average attendance: 4,938 at Bescot Stadium
Population of Walsall: 269,323
Percentage: 1.8%
23= Bristol Rovers
Average attendance: 8,308 at the Memorial Stadium
Population of Bristol: 535,907
Percentage: 1.6%
23= Rochdale
Average attendance: 3,404
Population of Rochdale: 211,699
Percentage: 1.6%