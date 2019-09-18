Estabulo becomes latest restaurant to open at Doncaster's Herten Triangle
Brazilian bar and grill Estabulo has become the latest restaurant to open its doors at Doncaster’s Herten Triangle.
The ‘rodizo’ restaurant opened its doors for the first time last night and joins Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Donuts, TGI Fridays and Burger King among other eating outlets who have opened venues on the site at Doncaster Lakeside.
Celebrating a centuries-old way of cooking, diners are offered large skewers of prime cuts of meat, cooked on open flames to your liking and brought to the table.
Read More
A spokesman said: “At Estabulo we celebrate the feast and festivity of the Brazilian Rodizio.
“We offer unlimited table-side service of eight cuts of meat for lunch and 15 cuts of meat for dinner, unlimited sides, gourmet salad bar and Brazilian hot buffet – all for a fixed price.”
The chain is rapidly expanding across northern England and already has outlets in Leeds, Wakefield and Barnsley, among others.READ MORE: TGI Friday’s opens its very first restaurant in Doncaster