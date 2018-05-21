Yorkshire set for another blazing Bank Holiday weekend

It's very rare we get to enjoy a sunny Bank Holiday - and now we are about to have two in the same month.

It's been a warm May with the start of the month seeing temperatures climb to almost 30C.

Yorkshire is set to enjoy more sunshine this week and over the Bank Holiday.

And we look set for a repeat of the warm weather and strong sunshine for the second Bank Holiday of the month.

Long-term forecasts can change, but the Met Office currently believe that the weekend will see sunny spells on Saturday and bright sunshine for most of Sunday with temperatures of 20C during the day and 10C at night.

The Met Office UK-wide forecast states: "Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells after any early mist has cleared. Scattered thunderstorms could affect southern and central areas at times with mist and low cloud possibly affecting the east coast at times. It will be warm or very warm in the west, but cooler near eastern coasts.

"There will be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells for the Bank Holiday weekend with further thundery showers possible across central and southern parts. Remaining warmest in the west and cooler along eastern coasts with a brisk northeasterly wind.

"The end of May and beginning of June will most likely remain overall drier and warmer than average, with an increasing chance of more unsettled conditions developing towards the end of the period."

The full Met Office forecast for Yorkshire this week:

Today:

Mainly dry and often sunny, but low cloud, mist and fog may occasionally encroach along coastal areas, especially at first. Cool near coasts with onshore breezes, but becoming warm inland. An isolated thundery shower is possible over southern hills. Maximum temperature 22 C.

Tonight:

Most places dry during the evening and overnight. Mist, low cloud and coastal fog patches will drift inland overnight in a mainly light northeasterly breeze. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Tuesday:

Dry and often sunny once early morning mist, low cloud and fog clears back to coasts. Feeling warm inland, but cooler along coasts with a moderate northeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 21C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Continuing dry and often sunny, particularly inland with warm daytime temperatures, but with cooling northeast breezes near coasts. Coastal low cloud, mist and fog will occasionally encroach inland, especially overnight.