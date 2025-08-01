What was that smell? Residents curious as to the source of an unpleasant odour across Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:01 BST
Did you smell something strange in the air last night, Thursday July 31?

A number of residents contacted the Free Press at around 10pm asking what was the source of an unpleasant odour across the city.

One messaged through Facebook asking: “What is this smell in Dn1?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another asked: “Has anyone else apart from me noticed an unpleasant smell this last few hours in town?

What was that smell?placeholder image
What was that smell?

"It’s like an ammonia type smell. I could smell it in my flat in the city centre, my friend smells it in Balby, and I was in Wheatley Retail Park yesterday and could smell it there. It’s 24/7.”

Did you smell it? Do you have an idea what is is or where it is coming from? If you do, please leave your suggestions in the comments section.

Related topics:ResidentsDoncasterFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice