What was that smell? Residents curious as to the source of an unpleasant odour across Doncaster

Did you smell something strange in the air last night, Thursday July 31?

A number of residents contacted the Free Press at around 10pm asking what was the source of an unpleasant odour across the city.

One messaged through Facebook asking: “What is this smell in Dn1?”

Another asked: “Has anyone else apart from me noticed an unpleasant smell this last few hours in town?

What was that smell?

"It’s like an ammonia type smell. I could smell it in my flat in the city centre, my friend smells it in Balby, and I was in Wheatley Retail Park yesterday and could smell it there. It’s 24/7.”

Did you smell it? Do you have an idea what is is or where it is coming from? If you do, please leave your suggestions in the comments section.