A group of volunteers are currently underway building a 30ft MudMaiden which they have named Pitwood Princess.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon DeLount runs the volunteers team and community group at Edlington Pitwood and are hoping their work will be finished for Solstice Day on June 21.

Simon explained: “The one original MudMaiden is in the Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall and this will be our version of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She'll be around 30ft in length with a platform of 40ft surrounding her.

Volunteers build 30ft MudMaiden named Pitwood Princess in Doncaster village.

"She's made of clay with a type of wicker framework which will be topped with soil and planting to highlight her hair, dress and skin, which will obviously change throughout the seasons.

“She's also got her own foundation myth story which is going to be published by DMBC (Doncaster Council) and her own song both of which will be performed on her opening day.

Mudmaidens are described as being more than just a sculpture; more a a powerful symbol of the connection between humanity and nature.