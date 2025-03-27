Video: LNER helps create new nature reserve in Doncaster

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has transformed a stretch of land sandwiched between the M18 and an industrial estate near Doncaster into a wildlife haven with help from LNER.

Parson’s Carr Nature Reserve, a 104-hectare site of former arable land, is now home to a thriving and diverse range of insects and mammals.

Thanks to funding from the LNER Customer and Community Investment Fund (CCIF), Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has been able to introduce 650 metres of hedgerow and establish a new wildlife corridor which will support insects, birds and animals like dragonflies, marsh harriers and brown hares.

Three new ponds have also been created, along with new grassland and crops, which will support birds such as turtle doves, yellowhammers, and grey partridges.

The new habitats introduced at Parson’s Carr not only support local wildlife but the community too.

Through the LNER funding, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has been able to offer seasonal nature walks for visitors, as well as install benches and interpretation panels at the site, allowing more people to access the area.

Rachael Wilson, Community Investment Manager at LNER, said: “Parson’s Carr is a remarkable site where, thanks to the hard work of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and their amazing volunteers, nature is thriving despite being hidden between two very urban landscapes.

"The project's ambition to benefit both the environment and the local community echoes our own ambition to deliver positive and sustainable change across our business, benefiting the people and places we serve. We’re proud to be involved in the regeneration of this area and helping to bring wildlife back to Doncaster.”

Sophie Pinder, Reserve Manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Thanks to generous funding from LNER, more wildlife will find a welcoming home here as we make improvements to the reserve and habitats.

"Alongside neighbouring reserves like Potteric Carr, we’re delighted to provide wildlife and people with a network of attractive green spaces to enjoy here in the heart of Doncaster.”

Parson’s Carr features in a special short film which shares an insight into the difference it is making. A link to the film can be found HERE

You can find out more about YWT HERE