Suez Awards £15,000 to environment projects making a difference in Doncaster

Doncaster organisations were invited to apply to the SUEZ Doncaster Environment Fund for projects that improve the local natural environment, reduce waste and increase recycling.

The Fund is run by SUEZ who are employed by City of Doncaster Council to collect and process the borough’s recyclable material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A judging panel made up of representatives from SUEZ and City of Doncaster Council met in February to review the applications and make the awards.

Sunnyfields Primary School was awarded £675 to launch the next phase of its Christmas Tree Farm project

Twelve projects in total were awarded funding, including:

 Barnby Dun Primary Academy was awarded £1,500 to provide new bins in the playground and a set of litter picking equipment so that pupils can recycle, compost and reduce their waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is currently applying for its Eco Flag Award and plans to get involved in local litter picks which involve the wider community.

 Doncaster in Union was awarded £1,500 for its recycling and waste reduction initiative to replace all single use plastic cups on-site with reusable cups.

£1,500 was awarded to Growing Together Education CIC

The group is a charitable foundation established to benefit and serve the community which surrounds the Doncaster Knights Rugby Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 The Hygiene Bank received £1,500 to purchase eco-friendly detergent products to support people experiencing hygiene poverty in Doncaster.

The group provides new and unused hygiene, personal care and household cleaning products via community partners such as foodbanks, schools and homeless support organisations.

 Friends of OLMC, a volunteer group who supports Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Primary School, was awarded £1,500 to enhance and improve the school’s nature based outdoor learning environment by planting new plants, shrubs and flowers, and creating enticing habitats for local wildlife.

Doncaster Primary Academy was another successful applicant receiving £1,500

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Sunnyfields Primary School received £675.00 to launch the next phase of its Christmas Tree project which will focus on maintaining the Christmas trees planted last year, purchasing equipment to assist with tree growth and using the project to teach families about the role that trees play in protecting our natural environment.

Shane Atkins, Contract Manager at SUEZ, said: “We are thrilled with the number of

applications we received for this year’s fund which went above and beyond our expectations.

"We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Doncaster and are delighted to see so many local community groups delivering real positive change for the environment. Well done to everyone who was successful in their bids.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northgate Preschool and Toddlers Community Cupboard received £430

Councillor Mark Houlbrook, Portfolio Holder for Sustainability and Waste at City of

Doncaster Council said: “It’s fantastic to see so many successful applications on projects spread right the way across the city.

"The variety of the projects involved will bring incredible benefits to residents in the short-term and in the long-term, with their focus on sustainability and environmental benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Congratulations to the successful applicants and I look forward to seeing these projects come to life.”

*In total, 12 community groups were successful this time round - they are:

1. Austerfield Mosaic Trust, who received £408 to fund a seating bench made from recycled milk bottles within the Mosaic Nature Reserve.

2. Barnby Dun Cricket Club, who received £1,484.47 to install new recycling bins and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

improve the grounds.

3. Barnby Dun Primary Academy, who received £1,500 to provide new bins in the

playground and purchase a set of litter picking equipment.

4. Doncaster in Union, who received £1,500 to replace all single use plastic cups on-site with reusable cups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Friends of OLMC, who received £1,500 to enhance and improve Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Primary School’s nature based outdoor learning environment.

6. Grange Lane Infant Academy, who received £1,500 to enhance its Forest School and Eco Garden area.

7. Growing Together Education CIC, who received £1,500 to build a fully accessible

community therapeutic garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Northgate Preschool and Toddlers, who received £430 to purchase a freezer for its

Community Cupboard to minimize food wastage.

9. St Joseph’s School, who received £1,500 to develop a sensory reading area.

10. Sunnyfields Primary School, who received £675 to launch the next phase of its Christmas Tree Farm project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. The Hygiene Bank, who received £1,500 to purchase eco-friendly detergent products for donations.

12. Tranmoor Primary School, who received £1,500 to launch their ‘Recycle, Reuse, Respect’ project.

** To find out more about how to applyfor funding in the future then please visit